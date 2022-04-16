Montgomery didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Orioles, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings while striking out two.

The Yankees held a 1-0 lead when Montgomery exited the game after 71 pitches (43 strikes), but the bullpen couldn't make it stick. The southpaw has had a solid beginning to the season, posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB through 8.1 innings, but it's too early to say whether the breakout anticipated in some quarters will come to pass. Montgomery will look for his first win of the year in his next scheduled start Thursday, on the road in Detroit.