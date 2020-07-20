Montgomery cruised through five scoreless innings Sunday in the Yankees' 6-0 exhibition win over the Mets, striking out six while giving up two hits and one walk.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone hasn't formally named Montgomery as a member of the rotation, but that appears to be a foregone conclusion after the lefty turned in a gem in his final outing of summer camp. After making just two appearances for the Yankees in 2019 while he recovered from his June 2018 Tommy John surgery, Montgomery isn't expected to face any notable restrictions during the 60-game 2020 slate.