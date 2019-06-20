Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Shut down with shoulder issue
Montgomery (elbow) will be shut down for two weeks with shoulder inflammation, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
He was working his way back from Tommy John surgery, most recently throwing a bullpen session earlier this week, but this shoulder issue now seems like the most pressing concern. Manager Aaron Boone described the MRI results as "pretty good news", per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Boone did not rule out Montgomery pitching at some point this year, but fantasy owners probably shouldn't bank on that happening.
