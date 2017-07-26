Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Shuts down Reds for seventh win of season
Montgomery (7-5) allowed one run on two hits and one walk across 6.2 innings in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He struck out six.
Montgomery cruised for most of the afternoon, needing just 85 pitches to make it into the seventh inning for the first time in a month. The only run on his ledger came via a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning after Scott Schebler made his way to third, lowering his ERA to 3.92 on the season. This quality start was a positive sign for Montgomery after he'd allowed 14 runs over his previous 19.2 innings, and he will look to build off this performance in Sunday's start against the Rays.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Hit hard again in Wednesday's loss•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Lasts just four innings Friday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Recalled ahead of Friday's start•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Will return to start Friday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Optioned to minors•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Outing shortened by rain delay Friday•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...