Montgomery (7-5) allowed one run on two hits and one walk across 6.2 innings in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He struck out six.

Montgomery cruised for most of the afternoon, needing just 85 pitches to make it into the seventh inning for the first time in a month. The only run on his ledger came via a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning after Scott Schebler made his way to third, lowering his ERA to 3.92 on the season. This quality start was a positive sign for Montgomery after he'd allowed 14 runs over his previous 19.2 innings, and he will look to build off this performance in Sunday's start against the Rays.