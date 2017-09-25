Montgomery will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Montgomery will toe the rubber for Tuesday's series opener against the Rays after he was scratched from his original start over the weekend. With Montgomery pitching Tuesday, the Yankees could also send him out for a second start on Sunday (the final game of the regular season) if they aren't playing for anything meaningful, which would allow Luis Severino to be saved for the wild-card game. The rookie owns a respectable 4.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 136:49 K:BB through 144 innings (27 starts) this season.