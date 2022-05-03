Montgomery didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on six hits over five-plus innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The southpaw tossed only 65 pitches (49 strikes) before exiting a 2-2 tie after allowing a single to Bo Bichette to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. Montgomery has lasted at least five frames and given up two runs or less in four straight starts, leaving him with a 2.88 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB through 25 innings, but he's still looking for his first win of 2022.