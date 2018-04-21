Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Solid six innings in win
Montgomery improved to 2-0 on the season after tossing six innings and allowing just one run on four hits Saturday against the Blue Jays. He struck out five batters while walking three.
Montgomery has continued to pitch like a solid back-end starter this season. He hasn't struck out a batter per inning in any of his four starts but has allowed three runs or less in three of the four. He was rarely in real trouble Saturday, not allowing a single extra-base hit and letting in just one run after a small rally to start the fifth inning. His ERA now sits at a solid 3.80, and while his 4.53 xFIP suggests that he's due to slide back a bit, those numbers are a near match for the 3.88 ERA and 4.45 xFIP he posted in his rookie season, so it's possible he has the ability to slightly outperform his peripherals. Montgomery will next take the mound Thursday against the Twins.
