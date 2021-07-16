Montgomery will be the starting pitcher for Friday's game against Boston, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

There were previously question marks on whether Friday's game would be played after Thursday's matchup was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Yankees' clubhouse. The two clubs wound up getting the green light to take the field, and it will be the left-handed Montgomery opening the set for New York. While Montgomery enters Friday on a three-start losing streak, he punched out nine during a quality start against Seattle in his last outing before the break.