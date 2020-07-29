Montgomery will start Friday against the Red Sox, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
He had been scheduled to start Wednesday against the Phillies, but things got shuffled around as a result of the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak. Montgomery is a southpaw who can sit in the mid-90s with his fastball and has demonstrated decent control (8.0 percent walk rate) across 186.2 MLB innings.
