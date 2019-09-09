Montgomery (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start Monday for Double-A Trenton in Game 1 of the affiliate's Eastern League Championship Series matchup with Bowie.

With the minor-league postseason soon drawing to a close, Montgomery could be making his final start on the farm before being reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Though Montgomery built up to three innings in his previous rehab outing Sept. 4, the Yankees may not be comfortable deploying him in a starting role if he rejoins the roster later this month. Instead, Montgomery is more likely to see usage as a multi-inning reliever as the Yankees look to manage his workload carefully as he returns from June 2018 Tommy John surgery.