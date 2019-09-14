Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Starting Sunday
Montgomery (shoulder) will start Sunday in Toronto, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
He threw three innings in each of his last two rehab starts, so it would be unwise to bank on him going deep enough in this start for him to qualify for a win. Montgomery will look to finish the season strong and will compete for a spot in the rotation next year in spring training.
