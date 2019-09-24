Montgomery will start Tuesday against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The announcement is something of a surprise, as it was reported over the weekend that Montgomery wasn't likely to pitch again this season. He threw just two innings in his only appearance of the year back on Sept. 15, so it's likely that he'll be more of an opener than a starter on this occasion. The Yankees have yet to announce who is expected to follow him.

