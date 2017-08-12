Play

Montgomery (head) is still scheduled to start Sunday against the Red Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

A foul ball struck Montgomery in the head during batting practice, but evidently he checked out OK, as he's in uniform for Saturday's game and is still set to start the series finale. Those intending to deploy Montgomery may still want to confirm his status in the afternoon, as there's always a chance that delayed symptoms could cause a change of plans.

