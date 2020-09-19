Montgomery allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Montgomery cruised through the first three innings, allowing just two hits while racking up four punchouts. He ran into some trouble in the fourth, however, allowing two singles before Christian Arroyo skied one over the green monster to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. Montgomery came back out for the fifth but was only able to record two outs before being replaced by Luis Cessa who promptly allowed an RBI double to Christian Vazquez that was charged to Montgomery as his fourth earned run. The southpaw owns a 5.12 ERA and 39:9 K:BB across 38.2 innings and will look to pick up his first win since Aug. 11 against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.