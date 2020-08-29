Montgomery allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings in Friday's loss during the first game of a doubleheader against the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.
Montgomery tossed four scoreless innings to begin Friday's twin bill, but he gave up one run in the fifth inning before things started to unravel in the sixth. The Mets totaled five runs in the sixth inning, forcing Montgomery to settle for his second consecutive no-decision. The southpaw will attempt to return to the win column at home Wednesday against the Rays.
