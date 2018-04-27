Montgomery allowed two runs on four hits and three walks across five innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Thursday. He struck out six.

It was another solid, but not spectacular, effort from Montgomery. His six strikeouts were a season high, but walks once again prevented the young lefty from pitching deep into the game. It's still early, but Montgomery now owns a 4.1 BB/9 through five starts this season -- all of which have lasted six or fewer innings -- after posting a 3.0 BB/9 across 29 starts in his rookie season. He'll carry a 3.76 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Houston.