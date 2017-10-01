Montgomery struck out three and walked one while holding the Blue Jays to one run on two hits over 5.1 innings in Sunday's game against Toronto, but he did not factor in the decision.

The outing lowered his season ERA to 3.88, while pushing his big-league innings total to 155.1. He logged an additional eight innings in two minor-league starts before joining the Yankees' rotation in April. The Yankees host the Twins in the AL wild-card game Tuesday, so Montgomery seems unlikely to be on the roster for that matchup. If the season is extended beyond Tuesday, Montgomery may be shifted into the bullpen as the team shortens up its rotation.