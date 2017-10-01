Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Strikes out three in finale
Montgomery struck out three and walked one while holding the Blue Jays to one run on two hits over 5.1 innings in Sunday's game against Toronto, but he did not factor in the decision.
The outing lowered his season ERA to 3.88, while pushing his big-league innings total to 155.1. He logged an additional eight innings in two minor-league starts before joining the Yankees' rotation in April. The Yankees host the Twins in the AL wild-card game Tuesday, so Montgomery seems unlikely to be on the roster for that matchup. If the season is extended beyond Tuesday, Montgomery may be shifted into the bullpen as the team shortens up its rotation.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Delivers quality start in win over Rays•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Will start Tuesday or Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Won't start this weekend•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Hurls six shutout innings in Saturday win•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: In line for Saturday's start•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...