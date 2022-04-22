Montgomery (0-1) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Tigers.

Montgomery was excellent in the start, with the only earned run he allowed coming in the fourth frame stemming from a leadoff walk. He otherwise stayed out of trouble, limiting the Tigers to only one extra-base hit while also racking up 14 swinging strikes on 86 total pitches. Montgomery has turned in consecutive outings of five innings, during which he's allowed a combined one earned run. He's currently projected to take his next turn through the rotation Wednesday against Baltimore.