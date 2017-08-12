Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Struck by ball during batting practice
Montgomery was struck by a ball on the right side of his head while signing autographs during batting practice, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
He went into the clubhouse for evaluation shortly after the incident. The lefty was slated to start Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox, but that assignment is up in the air pending the results of his exam. Caleb Smith, Sunday's probable starter for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, would be an option to step in if Montgomery can't go.
