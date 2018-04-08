Montgomery allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Orioles.

Montgomery struggled to keep the Orioles off base, which resulted in his pitch-count quickly climbing high. Over 4.1 innings he threw 86 pitches, with 57 being strikes. He also surrendered his first home run of the year, as Danny Valencia got ahold of a curveball in the fifth inning and logged a two-run shot. Montgomery will look to get back on track and earn his first win of the season when he takes the mound Friday against the Tigers.