Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Struggles in no-decision
Montgomery allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Orioles.
Montgomery struggled to keep the Orioles off the bases, which resulted in his pitch count's quick climb. Over 4.1 innings, he threw 86 pitches, 57 going for strikes. He also surrendered his first home run of the year, as Danny Valencia got hold of a curveball in the fifth inning and logged a two-run shot. Montgomery will look to get back on track and earn his first win of the season when he takes the mound Friday against the Tigers.
More News
