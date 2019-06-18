Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Suffers setback during side session
Montgomery (elbow) felt "a little discomfort" during Tuesday's bullpen session in Tampa, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Montgomery was unable to complete his side session, as he tossed just 15 pitches before walking off the mound. He's likely headed for further evaluation to determine the next step in his rehab.
