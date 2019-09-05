Montgomery (shoulder) hurled three innings for Double-A Trenton on Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out five.

Montgomery upped his pitch count to 44 -- 34 of which were strikes -- after tossing 35 pitches in his previous outing. The 26-year-old has now made three minor-league rehab starts, allowing a total of three runs (two earned) in 6.2 innings while striking out 10 batters. He remains on track for a possible return to the Yankees in the coming weeks.