Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Surrenders two runs in rehab outing
Montgomery (shoulder) hurled three innings for Double-A Trenton on Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out five.
Montgomery upped his pitch count to 44 -- 34 of which were strikes -- after tossing 35 pitches in his previous outing. The 26-year-old has now made three minor-league rehab starts, allowing a total of three runs (two earned) in 6.2 innings while striking out 10 batters. He remains on track for a possible return to the Yankees in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Pitches well in second rehab outing•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Taking rehab to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Hurls two innings in rehab start•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Completes sim game•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Tosses batting practice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start