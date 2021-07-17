Montgomery (3-5) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings, taking the loss versus Boston on Friday.

Four of the five baserunners Montgomery allowed got aboard in the second inning, which is also when he gave up all three runs. He still managed to produce his third quality start in his last four outings, although he took a fourth straight loss. The southpaw has been solid with a 4.18 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 99:30 K:BB through 99 innings this season. He lines up for a rematch in Boston next week.