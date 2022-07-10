Montgomery allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings against Boston on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Montgomery gave up a run in the second inning but didn't allow Boston to get back on the scoreboard until Rob Refsnyder tagged him for a solo homer in the sixth. Montgomery was pulled one out shy of a quality start, and he lost his hold on a win when the Red Sox tied the game in the eighth frame. The southpaw has been plagued by poor run support in July -- in two starts, he's yielded only three runs over 10.2 frames but has an 0-1 record to show for it. Still, it's been a nice bounce-back after Montgomery surrendered nine runs over 12.2 frames during his final pair of starts in June.