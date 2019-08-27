Montgomery (shoulder) will make his next rehab start for Double-A Trenton, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery fared well in his last minor-league outing with High-A Tampa on Sunday, tossing two perfect innings. The Yankees have yet to disclose when he'll pitch next, though skipper Aaron Boone did state that he's optimistic about the southpaw's chances of returning from the injured list sometime in September, likely in a bullpen role.

More News
Our Latest Stories