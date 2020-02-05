Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Temporary rotation spot opens up
Montgomery appears to be a strong candidate to start the year in the Yankees' rotation following James Paxton's back surgery, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Paxton isn't expected back until May or June. With Domingo German not returning until June due to a domestic-violence suspension, a handful of starts should be available behind Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ. Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa could also be in contention for a rotation spot, though Montgomery is the most accomplished of that group and should have the inside track provided he looks good this spring after missing most of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Avoids arbitration hearing•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Two scoreless frames•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Starting Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Not expected to pitch again in 2019•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Makes 2019 debut•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: To follow opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Trade Reaction: Betts still top-five?
Mookie Betts is still a superstar, but does his trade to the Dodgers knock him out of the top...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP picks
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.