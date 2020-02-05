Montgomery appears to be a strong candidate to start the year in the Yankees' rotation following James Paxton's back surgery, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Paxton isn't expected back until May or June. With Domingo German not returning until June due to a domestic-violence suspension, a handful of starts should be available behind Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ. Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa could also be in contention for a rotation spot, though Montgomery is the most accomplished of that group and should have the inside track provided he looks good this spring after missing most of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.