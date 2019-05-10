Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Throws bullpen session
Montgomery (elbow) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Montgomery is gradually working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He's been limited to fastballs thus far but expects to begin throwing his breaking pitches next week. He's aiming to return in August.
