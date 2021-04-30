Montgomery allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one across five innings Thursday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Montgomery allowed one run in the first inning, but he settled in from there to hold the Orioles scoreless for the next four frames. He got a quick hook after surrendering a solo home run to Trey Mancini to lead off the sixth inning, ruining the chance for him to earn a win. Montgomery has maintained a 24:8 K:BB across 26.2 innings, though that has translated to just a 4.39 ERA. He'll look to turn things around from a results perspective in his next outing, currently projected to come Wednesday against Houston.