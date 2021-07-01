Montgomery won't pitch Thursday against the Angels since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Thursday's contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader in August, and the Yankees haven't yet announced how they'll adjust their rotation in the near future. However, Montgomery could be in line to start one of the team's home games during the weekend series against the Mets.
