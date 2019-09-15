Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: To follow opener
Montgomery (shoulder) was activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday but will follow opener Chad Green rather than starting as previously reported, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Montgomery is set for his first big-league outing of the season after recovering from both Tommy John surgery and shoulder inflammation. The news that he'll follow an opener would seem to be a slight boost to his fantasy value, as he could have a shot at a win without needing to pitch five innings. He hasn't thrown more than three innings in any of his four rehab appearances.
