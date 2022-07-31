Montgomery allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six in four innings in an 8-6 loss Sunday against Kansas City. He did not factor into the decision.

Montgomery cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one single and fanning six batters. He failed to record an out in the fifth inning, allowing two walks and three hits before being removed. It was the second straight start where he allowed four or more runs and failed to get through the fifth inning. In six July starts, he went 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and six homers allowed in 29.1 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend in St. Louis.