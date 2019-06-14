Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Tosses live batting practice
Montgomery (elbow) threw live batting practice Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Montgomery successfully completed his latest throwing session and remains on track for an August return. He'll likely advance to pitching in minor-league games in the near future, considering his most recent progress.
