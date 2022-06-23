Montgomery allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

The Rays touched up Montgomery for two homers and three runs in the second inning, but he limited the damage to one run the rest of the way and escaped with a no-decision thanks to a late-innings New York comeback. This was arguably the left-hander's worst outing of the campaign, as he gave up a season-high four runs and notched a season-low two strikeouts. Nonetheless, he hasn't taken any losses over his past 11 starts and ranks 11th among qualified AL starters with a 2.97 ERA.