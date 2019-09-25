Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Two scoreless frames
Montgomery logged two scoreless innings Tuesday against the Rays, allowing three hits with zero walks and three strikeouts. He did not factor in the decision.
This is likely the final time Montgomery will pitch this season. It was reported days ago that he was unlikely to pitch again after making an appearance Sept. 15 -- his first MLB appearance back from Tommy John surgery -- but then he was surprisingly named the starter for this contest. Montgomery should compete for a rotation spot in spring training.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Starting Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Not expected to pitch again in 2019•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Makes 2019 debut•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: To follow opener•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Starting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Could pitch Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...