Montgomery logged two scoreless innings Tuesday against the Rays, allowing three hits with zero walks and three strikeouts. He did not factor in the decision.

This is likely the final time Montgomery will pitch this season. It was reported days ago that he was unlikely to pitch again after making an appearance Sept. 15 -- his first MLB appearance back from Tommy John surgery -- but then he was surprisingly named the starter for this contest. Montgomery should compete for a rotation spot in spring training.