Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Will start Tuesday or Wednesday
Montgomery will start either Tuesday or Wednesday's game against the Rays, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Montgomery was originally slated to start Sunday before being scratched, and it wasn't immediately clear if he'd get another turn in the rotation before the season wrapped up. Though manager Joe Girardi didn't commit to the exact order, Montgomery would line up against the Rays either way. If he pitched Tuesday though, the lefty could potentially see a second start during the week on Sunday if the Yankees don't have anything meaningful to play for in the regular season finale.
