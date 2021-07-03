Montgomery (3-3) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Montgomery put zeroes on the board over the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. He gave up three straight singles before walking in a run and giving way to reliever Lucas Luetge, who allowed two more of Montgomery's runners to score on a single and wild pitch. Montgomery, who has gone five straight starts without a win, is scheduled to face Seattle next week. He'll take a 4.17 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with an 86:26 K:BB into that outing.