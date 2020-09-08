Montgomery allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in Monday's loss to Toronto. He struck out one batter and did not factor in the decision.

While he walked just batters, Montgomery struggled to find the strike zone Monday, throwing only 46-of-84 pitches for strikes. He allowed one run in each of the first two innings and had to hit the showers early due to his high pitch count; his 84 pitches were the second most he's thrown in an outing this season. Montgomery will carry a 5.72 ERA into Saturday's home start against the Orioles.