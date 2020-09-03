site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jordy Mercer: Accepts outright assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mercer accepted an outright assignment to the Yankees alternate training site.
He was booted off the 40-man roster earlier in the week but is willing to remain in the organization as infield depth going forward.
