Yankees' Jordy Mercer: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2020
at
6:34 pm ET 1 min read
Mercer was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Tuesday.
Mercer had previously been designated for assignment by the Tigers back in early August before joining the Yankees on a minor-league deal. Between the two teams, the veteran has managed just four hits in nine games this season.
