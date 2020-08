Mercer will start at shortstop and will bat eighth Sunday in the first game of the Yankees' doubleheader with the Mets.

Now starting for the third game in a row, Mercer looks like he may have supplanted Tyler Wade as the primary option at shortstop while Gleyber Torres (hamstring) is sidelined. Mercer offers a reliable glove in the middle infield, but the career .257/.315/.387 hitter doesn't have much fantasy upside.