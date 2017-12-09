Yankees' Jorge Guzman: To be traded to Miami
Guzman will head to Miami, alongside Starlin Castro and fellow prospect Jose Devers, in exchange for Giancarlo Stanton, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
As of this point, the mega-deal hasn't been finalized just yet, but according to Sherman, the clubs will likely finish up the work by Sunday or Monday morning, assuming the physicals for all involved go as planned. Guzman spent the 2017 season in Low-A, starting 13 games and posting a 2.30 ERA and 88:18 K:BB in 66.2 innings. The soon-to-be 22-year-old right-hander was a borderline top-10 prospect for the Yankees, and although he won't be playing in the majors anytime soon, he's got clear potential with a heater that reaches triple digits on a regular basis.
