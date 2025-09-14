Caballero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

With Anthony Volpe (shoulder) remaining out of the lineup after receiving an injection Wednesday to aid healing in his partially torn left labrum, Caballero will cover shortstop for a fifth straight game. The major-league leader in steals with 46, Caballero has pilfered three bags over his previous four starts in addition to going 5-for-14 with two doubles, one walk, two runs and one RBI. Even if Volpe responds well to the injection and is cleared to play during the upcoming week, it's unclear if he would immediately reclaim an everyday role in the middle infield from Caballero, especially if the latter continues to produce in Volpe's absence.