Yankees' Jose Caballero: Belts three-run homer Sunday

Caballero went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in an 8-3 win over Toronto on Sunday.

The game was tied 3-3 entering the ninth inning, but a two-run homer by Ben Rice and Caballero's three-run shot turned the tide in New York's favor. Caballero has never hit double-digit homers in a campaign, but he's on pace to do so this season with six long balls across 59 contests. He's added a .258/.313/.402 slash line with 21 RBI, 26 runs and 15 stolen bases and has given New York valuable defensive versatility. Caballero jumped from second base to third base to left field in Sunday's game, and he's also also played shortstop and right field this season.