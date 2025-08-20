Caballero went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three total RBI in Tuesday's 13-3 rout over Tampa Bay.

The Yankees tied a franchise record with nine total home runs in the romp, with three different players clubbing two long balls apiece. Caballero was the least likely of those three -- coming into the contest, he had gone 50 games since his last home run and had belted just two over 96 games on the season. The unexpected power display was another notch in what has been an explosive four-game stretch for the utility man. Caballero has started in each of those four contests at three different positions (right field, shortstop and third base) while going a scorching 7-for-15 at the plate with six runs, four RBI and four stolen bases. While he doesn't have an everyday spot in the lineup and is part of a crowded roster, Caballero's hot stretch has made it hard for the manager Aaron Boone to leave him out of the starting nine.