Yankees' Jose Caballero: Fading into utility role

Caballero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Caballero will be on the bench for a second straight game and looks like he'll move into a utility role after the Yankees promoted top prospect George Lombard from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to take over as their everyday shortstop. The 29-year-old has been a useful fantasy asset with 27 steals to go along with a career-high 12 home runs in 97 games, but he's been far less valuable from a real-life standpoint with a 95 wRC+ across 348 plate appearances.