Caballero went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, two total RBI and a stolen base Monday in an 8-3 victory versus the Twins.

Caballero got the scoring started in the contest with a solo shot to left field in the third inning. He added an RBI single in the eighth, then stole second before subsequently coming around to score on a Ben Rice single. Monday marked the fourth time this season Caballero has stolen a base and homered in the same game. It was a much-needed productive performance by the utility man, as he entered the contest in a 1-for-19 tailspin at the plate. That's one of the factors that has cost Caballero playing time, as he's started just three times across New York's past eight games.