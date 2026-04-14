Yankees' Jose Caballero: Homers, swipes bag Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caballero went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a double and a stolen base Monday in an 11-10 win over the Angels.
Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham homered twice apiece for New York, and the light-hitting Caballero also got in on the fun with a two-run blast to left field in the second inning. The utility man has racked up two doubles and a long ball along with five RBI over his past three games, going 4-for-13 during that span. Caballero also swiped his sixth bag of the season Monday, and he's tied for seventh in MLB in that category.
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