Yankees' Jose Caballero: Not in Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caballero is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest in Baltimore.
Caballero missed a start last week with swelling in his left elbow that was as a result of a hit-by-pitch. He returned to the lineup for the three games after that, however, so this appears to be a simple day off. Max Schuemann will play shortstop and bat eighth for the Yankees.
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