Caballero was traded from the Rays to the Yankees on Thursday in exchange for Everson Pereira and a player to be named later, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Caballero is essentially a one-category player in fantasy, but he is tied with Oneil Cruz for the league lead with 34 steals this year. In addition to the steals, Caballero has a provided a .226 average, .327 on-base percentage and two home runs in 275 plate appearances. He should serve as a utility player in New York, and it's possible he sees even less playing time after the trade.